NEW YORK, March 12 (TheWrap.com) - The biggest upset of March Madness has already happened.

Turner Sports and CBS Sports have secured an exclusive joint interview on Tuesday with President Barack Obama and U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron during halftime of the NCAA tournament's first game.

President Obama is hosting the leader of the British government this week, and all of the major news outlets whiffed on an interview. No CBS News or NBC News, no Fox News or CNN. Or maybe they didn't try.

Either way, Turner's TruTV gets the exclusive. Don't expect deep drilling on global politics however.

CBS' Clark Kellogg, one-third of the top broadcasting team for the tournament, will interview the two political heavyweights. Kellogg has interviewed Obama twice before, both times in 2010, both times sticking mainly to basketball.

The NCAA has four play-in games to start the three-week tournament, and the first day's matches are Mississippi Valley State vs. Western Kentucky and BYU vs. Iona.

President Obama has demonstrated a love of the game, even appearing on a podcast with ESPN's Bill Simmons.

