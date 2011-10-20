LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - President Obama's next West Coast trip will include a stop at "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" on October 25, NBC has announced.

Obama, traveling to raise money for his re-election bid and to try to gain more support for his jobs bill, will make his fourth appearance on Leno's show, and the second since he became president.

He first appeared on the show in 2006 and again in 2007, and then became the first sitting president to appear on "The Tonight Show" with his March 19, 2009 visit.