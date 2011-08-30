NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - "Today" executive producer Jim Bell will also executive producer for NBCUniversal's coverage of the 2012 London Olympics, NBC Sports Group announced.

Bell, who will continue to oversee "Today," will have editorial oversight over Olympics coverage. He worked for NBC Sports and Olympics for 16 years before joining "Today" in 2005.

"Jim's unique background in both sports and news at NBCUniversal makes him the perfect choice to lead our London Olympics production," said Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBC Sports Group.

Bell's NBC Sports & Olympics career began in 1990 when he worked on the profiles for the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games. In 2004 he served as coordinating producer for NBC Olympics, overseeing nearly 100 hours of afternoon and late night coverage during the 2004 Athens Olympics.

He won Emmys for his work on the 1992, 1996, 2000 and 2002 Olympics, and a Peabody for NBC's coverage of the 2008 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony. During his time at "Today," it has led in the ratings and earned five Emmys, seven Edward R. Murrow Awards and nine Headliner Awards.