LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The brother of reality "Apprentice" star Omarosa Manigault, Jack Manigault, was murdered Sunday in what police are calling a deadly lovers' quarrel.

The 40-year-old was shot in the head Sunday in Youngstown, Ohio. According to police, Jack Manigault was asleep in bed with his girlfriend when her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Marco Cardenas, forced his way into the house.

Cardenas went past two juveniles who were in the home and entered the bedroom, where several shots were fired, police said. Manigault ran from the room and collapsed from a gunshot wound to his head, they said.

Vindy.com, a Youngstown news site, said Manigault's 34-year-old girlfriend had told police that Cardenas hit her on the head with the gun and tried to shoot Manigault again before the two juveniles forced him out of the house.

Cardenas was arrested. Youngstown's WYTV reported that he was arraigned Tuesday on charges of murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary. He entered a not-guilty plea and was being held on a $5 million bond.

Vindy.com reported that Cardenas was near the middle of a two-year probation sentence on a felony breaking and entering charge.

Jack Manigault had faced legal troubles of his own, receiving a sentence of two-and-a-half years in prison in 1999 for an aggravated assault charge. He was convicted of obstructing official business in 2003, and was arrested on charges of drug possession, carrying a concealed weapon and illegal possession of a weapon.

Omarosa Manigault issued a statement about her brother's murder, saying he had left his criminal ways in the past.

"My brother was so special to us! We loved him unconditionally," she said in the statement. "And we were so proud of him when he turned his life around and gave his life to God two years ago.

"We thank everyone for their amazing outpouring of support surrounding the tragic death of my brother Jack … Right now it is an extremely difficult time and we ask that you allow family privacy to grieve and make all necessary arrangements."