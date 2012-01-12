LOS ANGELES Jan 11 (TheWrap.com) - The bad news: only two more days until the TV series finale of one of the last remaining daytime soap operas, ABC's "One Life to Live."

But, aside from the possibility that the show will live on online, several "OLTL" characters will definitely live on at ABC.

"General Hospital" producer Frank Valentini has announced Daytime Emmy winner Roger Howarth, Daytime Emmy-nominated Kassie DePaiva and fan favorites Michael Easton and Kristen Alderson will reprise their "OLTL" characters for a new storyline on "GH."

Production with the soon-to-be-former "OLTL"/new "GH" stars begins at the end of January.

"We have a very exciting story planned for the citizens of Port Charles, with Sonny Corinthos at the center of it," Valentini said. "I am confident viewers and fans alike will be excited for the arrival of John (Easton), Starr (Alderson), Blair (DePaiva) and Todd (Howarth). Incorporating characters from 'One Life to Live'' continues the legacy of the show as we weave them into 'General Hospital.'"

Howarth, who also starred on "Dawson's Creek" and "As the World Turns," originated the role of Todd Manning as a day player in 1992 and went on to become a daytime supercouple with DePaiva.

Once "OLTL" airs its TV series finale on Friday -- the health and lifestyle-themed reality series "The Revolution" takes over its timeslot -- there will be just four daytime soaps on the air: "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "The Young and the Restless" on CBS, NBC's "Days of Our Lives" and "General Hospital."

Production company Prospect Park announced plans last year to continue "One Life to Live" and another defunct ABC soap, "All My Children," as online series, but those plans are on hold.

A Prospect Park rep has not yet responded to TheWrap's request for an update on the company's future plans for the shows.

