Actress Viola Davis poses with her award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for her work in ''The Help'', at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 (TheWrap.com) - Oprah Winfrey is reviving her Oscar tradition on her network.

The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) will air "Oprah's Oscar Special" on February 15 at 9 p.m. The two-hour special will see Winfrey interviewing "The Help" stars Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer, as well as "Moneyball" star Jonah Hill. All three are up for Academy Awards this year.

OWN promises that the special will offer "revealing and intimate interviews, as only Oprah can capture, with the nominees as they prepare for Hollywood's biggest night."

Winfrey has hosted primetime Oscar specials before, albeit on ABC. The most recent one, in 2010, featured interviews with Halle Berry and Penelope Cruz, as well as James Cameron and the stars of "Avatar."

The 84th Annual Academy Awards will air on ABC on February 26 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)