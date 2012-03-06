LOS ANGELES, March 5 (TheWrap.com) - "Ozzy Osbourne" and "animated" aren't words that are typically associated with each other -- but that's all about to change.

Toronto-based animation group Cuppa Coffee Studios -- the people behind Comedy Central's "Ugly Americans" -- will launch a new series featuring Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and Jack in April. The series is dubbed "The F'n Osbournes" -- though, according to Cuppa Coffee, the "F" stands for "family."

According to Cuppa Coffee Studios' president Adam Shaheen -- who created the series and will co-executive produce the series, along with Sharon and Jack Osbourne -- the stop-motion offering "combines absurd animated sitcom premises that only the Osbournes can pull off!"

"The F'n Osbournes" will begin production over the summer. Cuppa Coffee hopes to finalize sales of the series at the MIPTV gathering in Cannes, which takes place in early April. The family will play themselves on the series.

Though Sharon Osbourne has been a fairly ubiquitous presence on the small screen with stints on "The Talk" and "America's Got Talent," and Kelly Osbourne can regularly be seen as a host on the E! program "Fashion Police," this will be the first small-screen venture for the Osbournes as a family unit since their short-lived variety series "Osbournes Reloaded" on Fox in 2009.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)