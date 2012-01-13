LOS ANGELES, Jan 13 (TheWrap.com) - Oprah Winfrey's OWN network announced three new series Friday about female firefighters, matchmakers unleashed on a small town, and what constitutes normalcy.

"Lives on Fire" follows female firefighters in California who battle fires even as they keep the home fires burning. "Lovetown, U.S.A." features matchmakers who visit Kingstown, Ga., to try to match up singles.

"Are You Normal, America?" is a game show in which contestants try to guess what their fellow Americans do, and how common different behaviors are.

The network announced the show at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. The new shows come as OWN tries to improve its audience in its second year, which kicked off with "Oprah's Next Chapter" scoring the network's best ratings yet.

