Jan 10 (TheWrap.com) - Oprah's OWN cable network just earned its highest ratings ever -- and the feat came courtesy, of course, of Oprah herself.

The former daytime talk diva drew 1.6 million viewers for the second episode of her new interview series, "Oprah's Next Chapter," in which she "steps outside of the studio for riveting, enlightening and in-depth conversations with newsmakers, celebrities, thought leaders and real-life families."

The ratings-grabbing installment featured Winfrey's interview with pastor Joel Osteen at his home in Houston, and drew 45 percent more total viewers than the series' premiere episode, in which Winfrey interviewed rocker and "American Idol" judge Steven Tyler.

Next up on "Oprah's Next Chapter": She travels to New Jersey to interview governor Chris Christie in Sunday's episode, followed by a visit to the Skywalker Ranch to chat with George Lucas for the January 22 episode.

Future season one episodes will include Winfrey's trip to Haiti with Sean Penn and her slumber party with Food Network star Paula Deen at Deen's Georgia home.

