LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Four freshman series are among those that will be honored at the 2012 William S. Paley Television Festival in Los Angeles in March: FX's "American Horror Story," Fox comedy hit "New Girl" and ABC dramas "Revenge" and "Once Upon a Time."

The annual two-week TV celebration will take place March 2-14 at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, where returning series like "Community," "Mad Men," "Modern Family," "Sons of Anarchy" and "The Vampire Diaries" will also be honored in Q+A sessions that will include cast members and creators of the series.

Rounding out the lineup: "The Office," "Castle" and "Two and a Half Men."

Premium passes and packages are on sale at the PaleyFest website, while individual tickets go on sale to Paley Center members on Friday and to the general public on Sunday.