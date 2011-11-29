NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Mais non, Pan Am is not canceled.

Karine Vanasse, who plays French flight attendant Collette on the ABC drama, set off fears that its wings have been clipped when she tweeted what sounded like news of its demise Tuesday:

"Well, we received THE call, #PanAm is only coming back for one more episode after Christmas. But up to the end, we'll give it our all!" she wrote.

But ABC and Sony Pictures Television, the studio that produces the show, say it is not canceled. A person at Sony says that the studio and network are negotiating over how many more episodes the series will shoot this season, and that ABC will decide later whether it will return for a second season.

Still, it isn't all blue skies: ABC announced earlier this month that the new drama "GCB" will take over its Sundays-at-10 timeslot beginning Sunday, March 4. The network did not announce a new place for "Pan Am" on its schedule.

The show has had turbulent ratings (no more airplane stuff after this, we promise) since its premiere this fall, and last aired November 13. That episode mustered a 1.8 rating/4 share, losing much of the 3.0/7 for lead-in "Desperate Housewives."

ABC aired the American Music Awards the following Sunday, and this past Sunday aired the Hallmark Hall of Fame movie "Have a Little Faith," which scored a dismal 1.1/2.