LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Pat Buchanan is officially out as a commentator for MSNBC, after being suspended from the network for controversial statements in his most recent book.

The network confirmed that it had severed ties with conservative icon and former presidential candidate Buchanan, saying in a statement, "After ten years, we've parted ways with Pat Buchanan. We wish him well."

Buchanan had not appeared on MSNBC since late last year.

He was suspended from the network following the publication of "Suicide of a Superpower," which bore such eye-catching chapter titles as "The End of White America" and "The Death of Christian America." Some detractors deemed the book racist and anti-Semitic, though Buchanan denied the allegations.

The writing appeared to be on the wall for Buchanan in January, when MSNBC president Phil Griffin said that he didn't believe the book should be part of the national dialogue, much lass part of the dialogue on MSNBC, according to the Huffington Post.

In a column penned on Thursday, Buchanan blasted his detractors, writing, "All the while prattling about their love of dissent and devotion to the First Amendment, they seek systematically to silence and censor dissent."

