LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Bridesmaids" director Paul Feig -- who created one of the all-time greatest teen angst portraits with "Freaks and Geeks" -- hopes to mine his past once again for another coming-of-age series.

This time, he plans to explore the coming of middle age, too. Feig talked about the new series he hopes to do on comedian Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast last week.

"There is one TV series I want to do. It's a very personal . it's almost even more personal than 'Freaks & Geeks' was, but in that same tone," Feig said.

"Taking my books, I have these two memoirs, 'Kick Me' and 'Superstud' . using those, I really want to tell the real story. To me it's a coming of age, coming of middle age story about both my dad and myself and going between the two. It's a lot of funny/awkward episodes."

"Freaks and Geeks," the cult favorite dramedy Feig co-created with Judd Apatow, debuted in 1999, and was canceled by NBC after 12 episodes. The show helped launch the careers of James Franco, Seth Rogen and Jason Segel.

In addition to his big-screen work, Feig has also continued to be an in-demand TV director, helming episodes of "The Office," "Mad Men," "30 Rock," "Weeds," "Nurse Jackie," "Arrested Development" and "Parks and Recreation."

(Editing by Chris Michaud)