LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 (TheWrap.com) - Pauly D's "Jersey Shore" spinoff and the revamped hidden-camera series "Punk'd" will premiere back-to-back on March 29, MTV said Wednesday.

"Punk'd," which will feature a revolving cast of celebrity hosts including Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Hayden Panettiere, will kick off the premieres at 10 p.m. on MTV. Prank victims on the upcoming season will include Khloe Kardashian Odom, Tyler Posey (of the network's "Teen Wolf") and Demi Lovato.

Ashton Kutcher -- who created and starred on the series in its original iteration -- will remain involved with the series as executive producer, along with co-creator and Katalyst Films partner Jason Goldberg. Lauren Dolgen, Colin Nash, Kristina Edwards and Jennifer Russakoff will serve as executives in charge of production for MTV.

"The Pauly D Project," meanwhile, will feature "Jersey Shore" star "Pauly D" DelVecchio as he spreads his orange-hued wings and departs his Seaside Heights, N.J. stomping grounds on his quest for DJ stardom. The 12-episode series will follow DelVecchio as he signs a recording contract with rapper 50 Cent's G-Note Records and joins Britney Spears' Femme Fatale tour, while accompanied by a cabal of longtime friends.

Produced by 495 Productions -- the same people who graced the world with "Jersey Shore" -- "The Pauly D Project" will premiere immediately following the "Punk'd" debut, at 10:30 p.m. on March 29.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)