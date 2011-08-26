NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Syfy started production in Vancouver Friday on an update of cult classic "The Philadelphia Experiment" that will star Malcolm McDowell and Nicholas Lea.

The plot of the time-travel thriller is modeled on an urban legend about a military experiment that was allegedly conducted during World War II that would have allowed a U.S. Navy destroyer to cloak itself from enemy tracking devices.

In the movie, this very ship turns up in the present while a team of researchers are trying to replicate the experiment, and chaos ensues.

Lea -- best known for playing the double-dealing Alex Krycek on "The X-Files" -- plays the sole survivor of the original experiment who must now help thwart the modern-day project. McDowell appears as the scientist who helmed the experiment back in 1943.

A sci-fi film based on the hoax was produced in 1984 and starred Michael Pare -- who also has a small part in Syfy's version as a villain.