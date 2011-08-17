Piers Morgan arrives at the T-Mobile Magenta Carpet pre NBA All-Star Game event in Los Angeles on February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Former Delaware U.S. Senate candidate Christine O'Donnell stormed off the set of "Piers Morgan Tonight" Wednesday, apparently objecting to the CNN host's questions about gay marriage.

"I'm not being weird, you're being a little rude," said to the host, right before storming off the program's set.

"Ms. O'Donnell wasn't happy about me quizzing her re views on witchcraft and sex. But really flipped at gay marriage Qs. Ripped mike and fled," Morgan tweeted shortly after the taping.

"My first ever walk-out in 25 years of interviews," Morgan continued. "I guess viewers can decide if I was 'rude' or not tonight at 9pm ET. #CNN"

The former Tea Party candidate became a late-night punchline after her "I'm You" campaign ad, where she denied accusations of witchcraft. During a "Good Morning America" appearance Tuesday morning to promote her book, "Troublemaker," O'Donnell admitted she regrets the now-famous ad.

"Trust your gut," O'Donnell said. "Trust your instincts."

O'Donnell's book was released Tuesday, and covers the goings-on of her 2010 campaign.

A spokesperson for O'Donnell did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment.