LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Playing soul legend Ray Charles won Jamie Foxx an Oscar -- what will it do for Javier Colon's career?

NBC confirmed to TheWrap that the first winner of NBC's talent search series "The Voice" will portray Charles, and sing the Charles hit "Let the Good Times Roll," in an upcoming episode of the network's new drama series "The Playboy Club."

As with Fox's "Glee," and NBC's 2002-05 comedy-drama "American Dreams," music will play a major role on "The Playboy Club." Contemporary artists will portray the musical artists of the day in the late 1950s/early 1960s-set series, and will perform their classic tunes in episodes.

Among the other current stars scheduled to appear on "Playboy Club": Pop singer Colbie Caillat will portray Lesley Gore and sing Gore's No. 1 hit "It's My Party"; R&B singer and original Tony! Toni! TonØ! member Raphael Saadiq will play R&B legend Sam Cooke and croon Cooke's "Having a Party"; and Canadian actress and singer Karen LeBlanc will kick off all things musical in the September 19 "Playboy Club" pilot when she portrays Tina Turner and sings "Shake a Tail Feather" and "Tina's Wish."

As with "Glee," songs recorded for "The Playboy Club" will be sold via iTunes, with songs posted on iTunes on the Friday before they air on the following Monday's "Playboy Club" installment.

As first reported by Billboard, "Playboy Club" producers -- including Grammy-winning pop star Richard Marx, who's working as a vocal producer on the show in Chicago -- also plan to cast singers to portray Frank Sinatra, James Brown and Roy Orbison for future episodes.