LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Beavis and Butt-head return to MTV later this month, and MTV's sister network, VH1, is also giving us a welcome blast from the past with the return of "Pop Up Videos" at noon on Monday.

New episodes of the series were last seen on VH1 in 2002, and music videos in general have only become more scarce -- particularly on MTV and VH1 -- since then. But "Pop Up Video," with its wealth of well-researched factoids, those cute little icons and, of course, the infectious theme song and "pop" sound effects, has dug into some of the most memorable music clips from recent years for the new episodes.

Justin Bieber, Black Eyed Peas and Bruno Mars are among the videos that get popped in the first week, along with OK Go's "Here It Goes Again" (you know, the treadmill video) and Britney Spears' apocalyptic "Till the World Ends," where we learn that a video extra was fired for talking about poop and farting in Britney's general direction.

"Pop Up Video" 2.0, which airs every weekday at noon, will also feature interactive elements, including viewer polling, viewer-generated pop up content and access to share the popped videos after they air on VH1.

And remember, for every half hour of clever "Pop Up Videos" VH1 airs, it's 30 minutes fewer devoted to matchmaking reality series or wives of the mob and basketball varieties.