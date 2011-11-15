LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The struggling Thursday night shows "Prime Suspect" and "Community" are missing from NBC's midseason schedule, but at least one of them is expected to return.

A person at the network said "Community" is expected back at some point, but that the network is "considering our options" with the Maria Bellow detective drama "Prime Suspect." The series is not canceled and will continue to air new episodes for now, the person said.

In announcing its midseason schedule Monday, NBC said that the 8 p.m. slot for "Community" will go to the returning "30 Rock" in midseason, and that the 10 o'clock slot for "Prime Suspect" will go to the new drama "The Firm," based on the John Grisham novel previously adapted into a Tom Cruise movie.

"The Firm" will take over the "Prime Suspect" timeslot on January 12 following its two-hour premiere the previous Sunday. "30 Rock" will also return January 12.

Also missing from the midseason schedule is the ambitious drama "Awake." The show is still expected to air this season but does not have an airdate yet, the person at NBC said.