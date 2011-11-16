LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - In an unsettling development for NBC's adaptation of the British series "Prime Suspect," the series will wrap after its initial 13-episode run, TheWrap has confirmed.

According to an individual familiar with the situation, the series' options will be considered after that, but so far the series -- which stars Maria Bello as NYPD detective Jane Timoney -- has failed to generate much in the way of ratings. The series debuted on September 22 with a disappointing 1.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-friendly adults 18-49 demographic, a record low for a Thursday fall premiere for the network, and failed to improve from there. Its most recent episode, on Thursday, posted just a 1.2 rating/3 share in the demo, matching the numbers from the previous week.

An ominous sign emerged Monday, when NBC released a midseason schedule that didn't include both "Prime Suspect" and "Community."

The series was adapted from the British program of the same name, which ran on ITV in the 1990s and starred Helen Mirren as Scotland Yard detective chief inspector Jane Tennison. The U.S. version also starred Brian O'Byrne as Det. Reg Duffy and Kirk Acevedo as Det. Luisito.