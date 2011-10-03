Judge and hostess Heidi Klum appears at the Project Runway 2012 fashion show during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Debra Messing, Kelly Osborne, Isaac Mizrahi, Miranda Kerr, Pharrell Williams, Kenneth Cole, Molly Sims, along with diva Muppet Miss Piggy, will highlight the launch of two new "Project Runway" spin-offs on Lifetime November 3.

"Project Runway All Stars," which premieres at 9 p.m. on that night, will also include memorable contestants from the flagship series, like season eight runner-up Mondo Guerra, season one's fourth-place finisher Austin Scarlett and season five third place finisher Kenley Collins.

The all stars will be competing for the most lucrative prize ever in the "Project Runway" franchise: an exclusive boutique at Neiman Marcus, $100,000 in technology and office space, $100,000 cash from L'Oreal Paris, a feature spread in Marie Claire, a one-year guest editorship at Marie Claire and a sewing and embroidery studio.

"Project Runway All Stars" is hosted by supermodel Angela Lindvall, with designers Isaac Mizrahi and Georgina Chapman as judges and Marie Claire editor Joanna Coles as their mentor. Miss Piggy, Kerry and Williams are among the season's guest judges.

Following the "All Stars" debut, Lifetime will premiere "Project Accessory" at 10 p.m., hosted by model/actress Molly Sims. Twelve designers will try to whip up the most stand-out fashion accessories in hopes of winning the $100,000 grand prize to start their own line.

Sims, designer Kenneth Coles and InStyle magazine editor Ariel Foxman will judge the belts, shoes, bags, jewelry and other fashionable accoutrements, with Messing and Osborne among the new show's judges.