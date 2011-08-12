LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - James Roday and Dule Hill will be back to solve crimes and blow minds on Wednesday, October 12 at 10 p.m., USA Network said Thursday.

The sixth season of the series, which features Roday as seemingly psychic police consultant Shawn Spencer and Hill as his sidekick Gus, will be laden with guests stars, such as William Shatner, Danny Glover, Malcolm McDowell, Wade Boggs, Molly Ringwald and WWE's The Miz.

Scenarios this season will include an Indiana Jones-inspired episode, and a "baseball escapade" featuring former Boston Red Sox third baseman Boggs, according to the network.