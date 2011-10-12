Actor Malcolm McDowell looks on during an interview at a 40th anniversary screening of director Stanley Kubrick's film ''A Clockwork Orange'' at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in Beverly Hills, California September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The "Psych" gang makes a welcome return on Wednesday night with another season rife with rapid-fire pop culture references, more guest stars than "Love Boat" and ... pretend psychic Shawn Spencer (James Roday) being exposed?

"Shawn Rescues Darth Vader" begins with Shawn and Gus (Dule Hill) taking a job to recover a valuable "Star Wars" figure for a very young client. The toy, er, collectible, is stashed inside the house of a British diplomat, and while Shawn stealthily gets his mitts on Darth, he also inadvertently discovers a dead body.

That mystery keeps the Santa Barbara police department busy, and brings the season's first guest star: Malcolm McDowell, playing the British diplomat who hires Shawn to help solve the murder. Shawn is especially happy to have the gig, because he assumes it will come with diplomatic immunity for the many crimes he imagines he can commit.

One thing he may not get away with, though, is continuing to fool everyone who believes he's actually a psychic. The ever-suspicious Detective Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) is onto Shawn's new relationship with Juliet (Maggie Lawson), and decides to hook Shawn up to a lie detector test to determine Shawn's true intentions toward his partner.

And while he's got him on the hot seat, he asks the big question: Is Shawn really a psychic?

Shawn and Juliet's new relationship, meanwhile, will be tested during one of the season's upcoming guest appearances, when William Shatner pops in as Juliet's con man daddy later in season 6.

Also on the guest star roster this season: Wayne Brady, Danny Glover, Jason Priestley, Joey McIntyre, Cheech Marin, Louis Gossett Jr., Tony Hale, Mekhi Phifer, Corey Feldman, rapper Pitbull, baseball legend Wade Boggs, the return of Jaleel White, Kenan Thompson and Cary Elwes and, in a "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" spoof, Molly Ringwald as a Nurse Ratched type.

"Psych" season 6 premieres tonight at 10 p.m. on USA.