Jan 10 (TheWrap.com) - James Roday and Dule Hill will be back to solve more mysteries on a seventh season of USA Network's "Psych" -- and they had a mysterious way of revealing it Tuesday.

USA announced the renewal of the series for a 16-episode seventh season -- but not before Roday and Hill informed fans via the series' Facebook page and Twitter account.

USA released four pieces of a puzzle -- depicting a pineapple -- on Facebook and Twitter throughout the day. When the final piece of the puzzle was put in place, it unlocked a video in which Roday and Hill announced the pickup.

The video starts with Roday, in character as Shawn Spencer, informing fans that he needs a new belt.

"Oh, and also, 'Psych' is officially coming back for a seventh season, which is very cool," Roday adds, "but I'm kinda working on this belt situation right now."

"We are always trying to find ways to reward our 'Psych' brand ambassadors for their loyalty and passion and social media plays a critical role in how we connect with the people who matter most -- the fans," USA Co-Presidents Chris McCumber and Jeff Wachtel said of the sneaky reveal. "It was exciting to deliver this historical news to them first and before traditional media."

"Psych," which is currently USA's longest-running series on the air, delivered its strongest performance on record in 2011, delivering 2.3 million Live+7 viewers in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic.

