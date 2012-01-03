LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Ashton Kutcher will be back as a producer, but not as the host when "Punk'd" returns to MTV on March 19.

Instead, new episodes of the reality series Kutcher co-created will be introduced each week by a different celebrity. Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Kellan Lutz, Bam Margera and former "Punk'd" cast member Dax Shepard will be among the guest hosts when the show returns.

You can check out a sneak peek of the new episodes at the link below, as Khloe Kardashian gets "Punk'd" with a medical emergency reminiscent of "There's Something About Mary": here