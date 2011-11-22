NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Hot off the Muppets' invasion of "Saturday Night Live," NBC may start using more performers made of felt: The network is developing a sitcom about a family upset to learn that their new neighbors are puppets.

The project, called "The New Neighbors," is from Jim Henson Studios in association with Universal Television. The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news that NBC has ordered a script for the single-camera comedy.

The announcement comes two days before a new Muppets movie, "The Muppets," debuts in theaters.

The movie's human lead, Jason Segel, hosted "SNL" on Saturday, where he was forced to share the stage with his new friends -- though he refused to relinquish hosting duties.