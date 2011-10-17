Andy Cohen (L) and Giuliana Rancic host the 2011 Miss USA pageant in the Theatre for the Performing Arts at Planet Hollywood Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - E! News host Giuliana Rancic is battling breast cancer, but expects to make a full recovery, she said on NBC's "Today" Monday.

Rancic, 36, who has chronicled her and husband Bill on their Style Network reality show "Giuliana and Bill," said her doctor urged her to get a mammogram while she was making her third attempt at in vitro fertilization.

"We sadly found out that I have early stages of breast cancer," she said.

She said she had argued against the mammogram because of her age -- she hadn't planned on one until she was 40 -- and went "kicking and screaming." But her doctor told her the hormones from pregnancy could accelerate cancer.

She added: "I will be okay, because I found it early."