Cast members (L-R) Anna Gunn, Giancarlo Esposito, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul of AMC's drama television series 'Breaking Bad' pose as they arrive for the premiere screening for the show's fourth season in Hollywood, California June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - AMC's season-four finale of "Breaking Bad" averaged 1.9 million viewers Sunday for its initial run -- and 2.9 million for the night -- ending a campaign that was up 24 percent in the ratings over season three.

It was the best season yet for the critically acclaimed drama, with the show up 24 percent in adults 18-49 and 21 percent in adults 25-54.

Viewership among 18-34-year-olds increased 42 percent.

AMC has already greenlit 16 more episodes of the show.