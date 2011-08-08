LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The 2011 Teen Choice Awards on Fox suffered a significant drop in the ratings compared to last year's ceremony, while "Big Brother" once again propelled CBS to the top overall slot on Sunday, according to preliminary numbers.

The Teen Choice Awards, airing from 8 to 10 p.m., showed growth among teens, but the show slipped 26 percent among the adults in the 18-49 demographic. It posted a 1.1 rating/3 share in the demographic, with 3.1 million total viewers. The awards show was preceded by repeats of "American Dad" and "Family Guy."

On CBS, the evening began with a "60 Minutes" repeat at 7 p.m. "Big Brother" at 8 was flat compared to last Sunday with a 2.8/9 in the demo and 7.7 million total viewers -- but enough to make it the evening's top-rated show.

Airing on the back of "Big Brother," the new reality offering "Same Name" at 9 grew 23 percent versus last Sunday, taking the night's second-highest ratings with a 1.6/4 and 5 million total viewers. A "CSI: Miami" repeat closed out the night for the network.

NBC's night began with "Dateline" and "It's Worth What?" repeats, followed by a special airing of "The Marriage Ref" at 9, which took a 0.9/2 in the demographic and 3.1 million total viewers. A regular airing of the reality series closed the night at 10, growing 11 percent compared to last Sunday's episode with a 1.0/3 and 2.7 million total viewers.

ABC's evening consisted of repeats, with the exception of the Ty Pennington special "Ty's Great British Adventure 2011" at 8, which garnered a 1.0/3 and 3.8 million total viewers.