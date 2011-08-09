LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - ABC's reality series "Bachelor Pad" failed to overtake "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef" with its second season premiere on Monday night, handing an overall win to Fox, according to preliminary numbers.

Fox took the top two ratings slots of the night, with "Hell's Kitchen" at 8 p.m. climbing 8 percent versus last week to take the evening's top numbers in the adults 18-49 demographic with a 2.7 rating/8 share and 6.5 million total viewers.

"MasterChef" the following hour was flat versus last week, but still grabbed second place for the evening, with a 2.3/6 in the demographic and 5.5 million total viewers. The combined series gave Fox an overall 2.5/7 for the night.

At ABC, "Bachelor Pad" from 8 to 11 held steady with last August's series premiere, garnering a 2.2/6 and 6.8 million total viewers.

NBC and CBS' primetime rosters consisted of repeats.