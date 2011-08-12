LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The season finale of "So You Think You Can Dance" gave the reality competition a major bump in the ratings on Thursday, while CBS has a tenuous overall win for the night thanks to top-rated "Big Brother," according to preliminary numbers.

With initial Fast Track numbers inflated for the Big Three due to local NFL preseason coverage, "Big Brother," on CBS at 9 p.m. took the night's top ratings slot, posting a 28 percent leap over last week with 3.2 rating/9 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 8.5 million total viewers.

Though this gave CBS an overall win for the night among adults 18-49, with initial network numbers inflated it's not at all certain that CBS will retain that title, and it's possible that Fox will rank first for the night in the 18-49 demo when the final numbers are in.

The season finale of "Dance" on Fox from 8 to 10 jumped 24 percent versus last week, garnering a 2.1/7 in the demographic and 6.2 million total viewers.

ABC's lineup consisted of "Wipeout" at 8, which took a 1.9/6 and 6.3 million total viewers; "Expedition Impossible" the following hour with a 1.6/4 and 5.2 million total viewers; and "Rookie Blue" rounding out the night at 10 with a 1.4/4 and 5 million total viewers.

NBC's Thursday primetime roster consisted of repeats.