LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Fox's "In the Flow With Affion Crockett" premiered soft, the "CMA Music Festival" on ABC dipped slightly from last year's broadcast, and CBS took the night overall with its reliable ratings earner "Big Brother," according to preliminary numbers.

"CMA," on ABC from 8 to 11 p.m., drew a 1.6 rating/5 share in the adults 18-49 demographic, a 6 percent drop compared to last year's telecast on September 1, and 6.9 million total viewers.

The network began the night with the will.i.am special "I.am.First: Science is Rock and Roll" at 7, which got a 0.5/2 in the demographic and 2.1 million total viewers.

CBS' primetime roster began with overrun from the PGA Championship, which from 7 to 8:05 p.m. drew a 1.7/6 in the demographic and 9.2 million total viewers. "60 Minutes" followed at 8:05, scoring a 2.0/6 and 7.9 million total viewers.

"Big Brother" at 9, though down 14 percent versus last week, snagged the top ratings slot of the evening with a 2.5/6 and 7.1 million total viewers, propelling CBS to an overall win for the evening among the 18-49 demographic -- the network averaged a 1.9/5.

The network finished out its night with the new reality series "Same Name," which was down 6 percent compared to last week, with a 1.5/4 and 4.8 million total viewers.

Fox ran repeats throughout the evening, with the exception of a special airing of the sketch-comedy series "In the Flow With Affion Crockett," at 9 p.m., which drew a 1.3/3 and 2.6 million total viewers, followed by the actual premiere of the series at 9:30 p.m., which dipped from the special airing with a 1.0/3 and 2.2 million total viewers.

NBC started the night with a "Dateline" repeat at 7 p.m., followed by a special airing of "Minute to Win It" at 8 p.m., which garnered a 0.9/3 and 3.4 million total viewers. The network wrapped up its evening with back-to-back airings of "The Marriage Ref," with a special broadcast of the Jerry Seinfeld reality series at 9 grabbing a 0.9/2 and 2.6 million total viewers; and a regularly scheduled broadcast of the show at 10 dropping 10 percent compared to last week with a 0.9/2 and 2.6 million total viewers.