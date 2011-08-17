LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The season finale of Gordon Ramsay's "MasterChef" jumped 40 percent over last year's swan song, lifting Fox to an overall win for Tuesday night, according to preliminary numbers.

Fox's night began with a special airing of "MasterChef" at 8 p.m., which drew a 2.4 rating/8 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6 million total viewers. The season finale the following hour easily bested last September's finale, nabbing a 2.8/8 in the demographic versus last year's 2.0/6, and 6.9 million total viewers. Tuesday's two episodes averaged 6.4 million total viewers, and their combined strength made Fox the top-rated network among adults 18-49 with an average of 2.6/8.

ABC began the night with a "Wipeout" repeat at 8, followed by the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced reality series "Take the Money & Run" at 9, which tumbled 22 percent in the demographic versus last week for a 1.4/4, and 3.6 million total viewers. The network closed out the night with "Combat Hospital" at 10, which grew 13 percent over last week with a 0.9/3 in the demographic and 3.6 million total viewers.

At NBC, the evening began with "It's Worth What?" at 8, which slipped 9 percent compared to last week with a 1.0/3 in the demo and 4 million total viewers, followed by "America's Got Talent" at 9, which dipped 10 percent versus last Tuesday for a 2.7/8 in the demographic and 10 million total viewers.

CBS ran repeats throughout the night.