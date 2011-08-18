LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - CBS won the night Wednesday on the strength of growing ratings for "Big Brother" as NBC's "Love in the Wild" ended its season with a summer low and "America's Got Talent" also inched down to a summer low, according to preliminary numbers.

"Big Brother" at 8 p.m. climbed 11 percent over last Wednesday's performance to garner the night's top ratings with a 3.1 rating/10 share in the 18-49 viewer group and 7.9 million total viewers. That gave the network -- which ran repeats throughout the rest of its primetime roster -- an overall win for the night with an average of 2.0/6 in the demographic.

NBC's "Minute to Win It" at 8 p.m. was flat since last week with a 1.2/4 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.6 million total viewers. "America's Got Talent" followed at 9 p.m., slipping 4 percent compared to last week but still taking the evening's second-highest ratings with a 2.4/7 in the demo and 9.4 million total viewers (which also made it the most-viewed program of the night). "Love in the Wild," which premiered on June 29, closed out the evening -- and its season -- at 10 p.m., tying last week's low with a 1.4/4 in the demographic and 4.4 million total viewers.

ABC ran reruns, with the exception of "Primetime Nightline: Beyond Belief" at 10, which ran flat with last week, taking a 1.3/4 and 4.3 million total viewers.

Fox ran only repeats.