LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Despite being down versus last week, back-to-back episodes of "Hell's Kitchen" still were strong enough to propel Fox to a win in television network ratings on Monday night, according to preliminary numbers.

The two episodes of "Hell's Kitchen" drew the evening's two top ratings slots of the night, with the 8 p.m. airing taking the No. 2 slot while slipping 17 percent compared to last week with a 2.4 rating/7 share in the adults 18-49 audience group and 5.9 million total viewers.

The follow-up episode at 9 p.m. grabbed the night's top position with a 2.7 rating/7 share in the demographic (down 7 percent compared to last week's performance) and 6.3 million total viewers.

Combined, the two airings gave Fox an average of 2.6/7 in the demographic, delivering an overall win for the network.

At ABC, "Bachelor Pad" at 8 p.m. performed flat versus last week with a 2.1/6 in the demographic and 6.6 million total viewers, giving the show the highest total viewership of the evening. A repeat of "Castle" followed at 9 p.m.

NBC's evening consisted of repeats, save for a special airing of the third season finale of "G4's American Ninja Warrior" at 9, which grabbed a 1.7/4 in the demographic and 3.9 million total viewers.

CBS' evening consisted of repeats.