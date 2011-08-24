LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - ABC's Jerry Bruckheimer-produced reality series "Take the Money & Run" partially rebounded from a 22 percent decline last week, while "America's Got Talent" bounced back from last week's Tuesday summer low to give NBC a win for the night, according to preliminary numbers.

ABC's "Take the Money & Run" at 9 p.m. jumped 14 percent over last week's performance, grabbing up a 1.6 rating/4 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.1 million total viewers.

"Combat Hospital" the following hour also enjoyed a boost, climbing 11 percent versus last week's performance for a 1.0/3 in the demo and 3.4 million total viewers. (The network began the evening with a "Wipeout" repeat at 8 p.m.)

At NBC, the Cedric the Entertainer-led "It's Worth What?" at 8 p.m. tied with last week's summer low, receiving a 1.1/3 in the demo and 4.3 million total viewers. "America's Got Talent" the following hour reversed its recent trend of slightly declining numbers, jumping 11 percent from last week with a 3.1/8 in the demo and 11.6 million total viewers. The performance put NBC in the highest-rated overall slot for the night with an average 2.4/7 in the demographic.

Fox and CBS ran repeats throughout the evening.