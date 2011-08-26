LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - CBS scored a predictable win for Thursday night with "Big Brother," while ABC's "Expedition Impossible" ended its first-season journey in a good place during an evening heavy with reruns, according to preliminary numbers.

ABC's night began at 8 p.m. with "Wipeout," which performed flat versus last week with a 1.9 rating/6 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.7 million total viewers. The "Expedition Impossible" finale aired the following hour, jumping 15 percent versus last week with a 1.5/4 in the demographic and 5.1 million total viewers. "Rookie Blue" at 10 grew 8 percent for a 1.3/4 and 5.1 million total viewers. (Numbers for the Big Three networks were likely a bit inflated for the night, due to local NFL pre-season pre-emptions.)

At CBS, "Big Brother" at 9 had a 6 percent increase for a 3.2/9 and 8.4 million total viewers. The rest of the network's primetime roster consisted of repeats.

NBC and Fox ran repeats throughout the evening.