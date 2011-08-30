Chef Gordon Ramsay, star of the new program ''Gordon Ramsay: Cookalong Live'', whips egg whites as he makes Baked Alaska at the Fox Summer Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California August 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - A full night of Gordon Ramsay-generated culinary drama pushed Fox to an overall win on Monday night, while ABC's "Bachelor Pad" got a slight bump in the ratings, according to preliminary numbers.

Fox kicked off its night with a "Hell's Kitchen" repeat at 8 p.m., followed by a new episode of the reality show at 9, which drew far and away the best numbers of a repeat-heavy night. Climbing 7 percent over last Monday's showing, "Kitchen" posted a 2.9 rating/7 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.1 million total viewers. The combined airings propelled the network to a nightly win with an average 2.3/6 and 5.6 million total viewers.

At ABC, the "Bachelor" spinoff "Bachelor Pad" at 8 inched up 5 percent, likely aided by the announcement of the participants for the upcoming season of "Dancing With the Stars." The show drew a 2.0 rating/6 share, with 6.3 million total viewers. The network's evening closed with a "Castle" repeat.

NBC's evening began with an "America's Got Talent" repeat at 8, followed by a "Dateline" interview with former vice president Dick Cheney, which received a 1.4/4 and 5.6 million total viewers.

CBS ran repeats throughout the evening.