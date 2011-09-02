LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - CBS' reliable ratings earner "Big Brother" took the top slot on Thursday night, pushing the network to an overall victory, according to preliminary numbers.

"Big Brother's" win is dampened by a couple of factors -- namely, that it had virtually no competition in the way of original programing, and that its viewership will likely be adjusted down significantly in the final numbers, due to NFL pre-season pre-emptions.

As it stands now, "Big Brother" at 9 p.m. drew a 3.4 rating/9 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 9.6 million total viewers.

The network ran repeats through the rest of the evening, taking the top overall numbers of the night with an average 2.7/8 in the demographic and 8.6 million average total viewers.

The evening's only other original programing, "Rookie Blue" at 10 p.m., drew a 1.6/4 in the demographic and 5.8 million total viewers -- though that, too, is likely to be adjusted down when the NFL pre-emptions are factored into the final numbers.