LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The culinary-driven outbursts of Gordon Ramsay helped Fox win the night Monday -- not that the end of the Labor Day weekend offered much competition in terms of original programming.

After a "Hell's Kitchen" repeat at 8 p.m., an original at 9 drew the evening's top numbers with a 2.6 rating/6 share in the adults 18-49 demographic, according to preliminary numbers. The network won the night with an average 2.0/5 and 5.3 million total viewers.

On ABC, a new "Bachelor Pad" at 8 earned a 1.8/5 in the demo and 5.87 million total viewers -- the most total viewers of the night, despite the "Kitchen" win in the demographic. ("Pad" eked out a win in terms of viewership over "Kitchen," which had 5.82 million total viewers.)

NBC provided the night's only other original programming with the 10 p.m. special "Dateline: Children of 9/11," which drew a 1.1/3 and 3.4 million total viewers.