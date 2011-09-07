LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - NBC's "America's Got Talent" took the night's top ratings on Tuesday, giving the network an overall win for the night, while the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced reality show "Take the Money & Run" and the drama "Combat Hospital" finished their seasons flat, according to preliminary numbers.

Airing from 9 to 11 p.m., "Talent" received a 2.9 rating/8 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 11.4 million total viewers, making it the evening's top-rated show and pushing NBC to the number-one spot with an average 2.3/6 and 9.1 million total viewers. Prior to "Talent," "It's Worth What?," posted a 1.1/3 in the demographic and 4.7 million total viewers at 8.

Following a "Wipeout" repeat at 8, ABC aired the season swan song of "Take the Money & Run" at 9, which performed on par with last week, taking a 1.5/4 and 3.8 million total viewers. The "Combat Hospital" season finale followed at 10, and was also flat with a 0.9/2 and 3.2 million total viewers.

Fox and CBS both ran repeats throughout the night.