NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - ABC won the night Monday on the strength of the "Bachelor Pad" finale, while NBC suffered the ignominy of the lowest-rated "Miss Universe" pageant telecast ever, according to preliminary numbers.

The CW, meanwhile, scored with a Lady Gaga special, though its ratings trailed those of the other networks.

"Bachelor Pad: The Final Challenge" at 8 p.m. scored a 2.2/6 rating in the cherished 18-49 demographic, and 7.4 million total viewers. The show revealed the final four competitors for the "Bachelor Pad" finale from 9-11 p.m., which scored a 2.3/6 and 6.9 million viewers. "The Final Challenge" was the third-highest-rated show of the night, while the finale was second.

Fox's "Hell's Kitchen" at 9 was first, barely. It scored a 2.4/6 and 5.8 million total viewers. (Fox aired a "Hell's Kitchen" repeat at 8.)

NBC's "Miss Universe" pageant from 9-11 was fourth, with a 1.6/4 and 5.2 million total viewers. It was down 16 percent from last year's pageant, and the lowest-rated "Miss Universe." The show followed an "America's Got Talent' rerun at 8.

CBS ran reruns all night, but scored a 1.3/4 and 4.6 million total viewers for an overrun of the U.S. Open.

After a slow summer, the CW had its most-watched hour in nearly four months with the interview special "Gaga by Gaultier." At 8, it had a .6/2 and 1.4 million total viewers, the most since the season finale of "Supernatural" on May 20. From 8-8:30, which was split between the special and a preview of the network's fall slate, it had a .5/1 and 1.2 million. The conclusion of the preview at 9:30 had a .3/1 and 712,000 total viewers.