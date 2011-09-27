Jon Cryer (C) poses with his TV series ''Two and a Half Men'' co-stars Ashton Kutcher (L) and Angus T. Jones (R) during a ceremony honoring Cryer with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles September 19, 2011.

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - "Two and a Half Men" was easily the top-rated show Monday despite losing -- predictably -- much of the audience that tuned in last week for Ashton Kutcher's debut. Fox's heavily hyped "Terra Nova," meanwhile, opened to solid but unspectacular ratings, finishing as the seventh-highest rated show of the night, according to preliminary numbers.

Terra Nova's 3.0/7 in the 18-49 demographic and 9 million total viewers was certainly respectable. But the show's numbers are underwhelming considering the hype and effort invested in the series. Its costly pilot was originally set to air in May, but was delayed for more special effects, and Steven Spielberg's name among the 13 credited executive producers helped set high expectations.

Among the shows that debuted to higher ratings this fall were the Fox comedy "The New Girl," NBC's low-key "Up All Night," and ABC's flight attendant drama "Pan Am."

"Men" helped CBS easily win the night overall, turning in a 7.2/17 in the demographic and 20 million total viewers. It shed a third of its season premiere ratings, in part because many viewers checked in last week just to see how Kutcher would be introduced and Charlie Sheen's character written off. But it still performed far better than original episodes of the show averaged last season.

It anchored a big night for CBS, which held the top five spots among the night's highest-rated shows -- though "Hawaii 5-0" tied "Dancing With the Stars" for fifth.