LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Sunday Night Football" was the highest-rated program of the night Sunday, pushing NBC to an overall win for the evening, while "Pan Am" lost about 20 percent of its rating from last week's series premiere, according to preliminary numbers.

The last "60 Minutes" to feature Andy Rooney as a regular commentator, meanwhile, performed strongly.

The face-off between the New York Jets and the Baltimore Ravens on NBC from 8:30 to 11 p.m. performed on par with last week's game, snagging a 7.3 rating/17 share in the adults 18-49 demographic, and 17.6 million total viewers. Preceded by back-to-back episodes of "Football Night in America" at 7:30 and 8, which drew a 3.8/10 and 4.9/12 respectively, "Monday Night Football" gave the network the highest overall average for the night by a wide margin, with a 5.9/15 and 14.6 million total viewers.

On ABC, the season premiere of "America's Funniest Home Videos" at 7 had a 1.5/4 in the demographic and 6.4 million total viewers. The following hour, "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" pulled a 2.1/5 and 7.1 million total viewers. "Desperate Housewives" at 9 had a 2.9/7 and 9 million total viewers, while "Pan Am" closed out the evening at 10, slipping 19 percent from last week's premiere and scoring a 2.5/6 and 7.7 million total viewers.

Fox aired repeats of "The Cleveland Show" and "The Simpsons," from 7 to 8, followed by a new "Simpsons" that was down 23 percent to a still-solid 3.0/8 and 6.1 million total viewers. "The Cleveland Show" at 8:30 drew a 2.6/6 and 5.4 million total viewers. "Family Guy" at 9 drew a 3.5/8 and 6.9 million total viewers, while "American Dad" closed the night at 9:30 with a 2.7/6 and 5.7 million total viewers.

CBS began its night with NFL overrun -- which rendered the network's numbers approximate. At 7, it scored a 5.5/16 and 18.3 million total viewers. "60 Minutes" aired from 7:30 to 8:30, grabbing a 3.5/9 and 16 million total viewers. "The Amazing Race" at 8:30 had a 3.0/7 and 10.7 million total viewers, while "The Good Wife" at 9:30 took a 2.1/5 and 10.7 million total viewers. The evening closed out with "CSI: Miami," which drew a 2.3/6 and 9.8 million total viewers.