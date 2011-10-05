LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Fox's hit sitcom "New Girl" performed on a par with last week's strong showing and led the network to an overall win for the night, while ABC's "Body of Proof" showed significant gains and NBC's "The Biggest Loser" shed some ratings, according to preliminary numbers.

Fox began its night with "Glee" at 8 p.m., which dipped slightly compared to last week but held a 3.5 rating/10 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 8.2 million total viewers.

"New Girl" the following hour grabbed the night's top ratings, taking a 4.3/11 in the demo and 8.6 million total viewers. The network ended the night with "Raising Hope" at 9:30, which pulled even with last week, taking a 2.9/7 in the demo and 6.5 million total viewers.

Those performances gave Fox an overall ratings win for the evening with an average 3.6/9 in the demo and 7.9 million total viewers (though CBS easily grabbed the highest total viewership of the night with an average 14.9 million total viewers.)

NBC began its evening with "The Biggest Loser" at 8, which dropped 13 percent versus last week to its lowest-rated fall telecast on record, with a 2.0/5 in the demo and 5.6 million total viewers. "Parenthood" followed at 10, receiving a 2.0/5 in the demo and 4.9 million total viewers.

ABC's night began at 8 with a repeat of Tuesday's "Dancing With the Stars" performance episode, followed by the series' results show at 9, which posted a 2.8/7 in the demo and 14.8 million total viewers. The evening ended on a bright spot for the network, with "Body of Proof" at 10 jumping 17 percent over last week with a 2.1/5 in the demo and 10.2 million total viewers.

On CBS, "NCIS" at 8 grabbed a 4.1/12 in the demo and 18.8 million total viewers, which made it the most-watched program on the night. "NCIS: LA" the following hour had a 3.4/8 in the demo and 14.6 million total viewers. The night ended with "Unforgettable" at 10, which posted a 2.4/6 in the demo and 11.3 million total viewers.

Univision aired "La Fuerza del Destino" at 9, which took a 1.5/4 in the demo and 3.5 million total viewers, and "Aqui y Ahora," which received a 1.2/3 in the demo and 2.7 million total viewers.

CW kicked off its night with "90210" at 8, which took a 0.6/2 in the demo and 1.3 million total viewers. "Ringer" the following hour also received a 0.6/2, with 1.4 million total viewers.