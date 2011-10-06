Nicole Scherzinger (L), L.A. Reid (C), and Paula Abdul, judges on new talent show 'The X Factor', speak during a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - ABC's "Modern Family" took the evening's top ratings on Wednesday, while Fox grabbed an overall win for the night based largely on the strength of "The X Factor," according to preliminary numbers.

"Modern Family" at 9 p.m. performed on a par with last week's episode, drawing a 5.6 rating/14 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 13 million total viewers. ABC started the night with "The Middle" at 8, which had a 2.7/9, taking 9 million total viewers. "Suburgatory" followed at 8:30, slipping 9 percent from its series premiere last week with a 3.0/8 and 9 million total viewers. At 9:30, "Happy Endings" received a 2.9/7, with 6.9 million total viewers. The night closed with "Revenge" at 10, which had a 2.5/7 and 7.6 million total viewers.

At Fox, "The X Factor" from 8 to 9:30 pulled even with last Wednesday's airing, taking the second-highest ratings of the night with a 3.9/11 in the demographic and 11.5 million total viewers. "Raising Hope" at 9:30 closed out the evening with a 2.3/6 and 6.1 million total viewers. Combined, the series handed Fox an overall win for the night, with an average 3.5/10 and 10 million total viewers.

On CBS, "Survivor" at 8 had a 3.1/9 and 10.5 million total viewers. "Criminal Minds" the following hour received a 3.8/10 and 13.3 million total viewers, which made it the most-watched program of the evening overall. "CSI" followed at 10, drawing a 2.9/8 and 11.8 million total viewers.

NBC's night was a mixed bag, with the new series "Up All Night" at 8 growing 5 percent with a 2.2/7 and 5.6 million total viewers. "Free Agents" at 8:30 was flat with last week with a 1.0/3 and 3.2 million total viewers. "Harry's Law" at 9 tied with last week's series low, taking a 1.2/3 and 8.2 million total viewers. "Law & Order: SVU" finished the night at 10, pulling even with last week for a 2.1/5 and 7.9 million total viewers.