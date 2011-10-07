LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" was Thursday's highest-rated show, while "Grey's Anatomy" hit a series low and "Charlie's Angels" plunged 20 percent. "The X Factor" pushed Fox to an overall win for the night, according to preliminary numbers.

While down 10 percent versus last week, "The Big Bang Theory" at 8 p.m. on CBS posted a 4.4/13 in the adults 18-49 demographic, giving it a win for the night, with 13.6 million total viewers. The sophomore episode of "How to Be a Gentleman" followed at 8:30, taking a 2.5/7 and 7.8 million total viewers. "Person of Interest" at 9 received a 2.5/6 and 11.4 million total viewers, while "The Mentalist" closed the night at 10 with a 2.7/7 and 12.8 million total viewers.

Fox aired "The X Factor" at 8, which was the second-highest rated show of the evening with a 3.8/10 and 11.2 million total viewers. The strong showing gave the network an overall win for the night.

ABC experienced an evening of dips, starting with "Charlie's Angels" at 8, which plunged 20 percent from last week to a 1.2/4 and 5.9 million total viewers. "Grey's Anatomy" the following hour also brought grim news, dropping 17 percent to a series low with a 3.0/8 and 8.5 million total viewers. The night closed with "Private Practice" at 10, which fell 21 percent for a 2.2/8 and 6.2 million total viewers.

NBC also took its lumps Thursday night. "Community" at 8 slid 17 percent to a 1.5/5 in the demographic and 3.3 million total viewers, followed by "Parks & Recreation" at 8:30, which was down 10 percent with a 1.9/5 and 4.1 million total viewers. "The Office" at 9 dropped 11 percent to a 3.1/8, making it the lowest-rated episode since April 2005, with 5.7 million total viewers. (It debuted in March 2005.) "Whitney" at 9:30 dipped 8 percent for a 2.3/6 and 4.8 million total viewers, while "Prime Suspect" at 10 had a 1.5/4 and 4.9 million total viewers.