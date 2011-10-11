Jon Cryer (C) poses with his TV series ''Two and a Half Men'' co-stars Ashton Kutcher (L) and Angus T. Jones (R) during a ceremony honoring Cryer with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Four episodes into the season, the revamped "Two and a Half Men" still largely held its impressive audience Monday night, while "Hawaii 5-0" and "The Sing-Off" posted significant losses versus last week, according to preliminary numbers.

"Men," on CBS at 9 p.m., decreased 6 percent from last week but still posted the night's top ratings, with a 5.8/13 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 15 million total viewers. The network started the night with "How I Met Your Mother" at 8, which was off 13 percent compared to last week, hitting a season low with a still-strong 3.9/11 in the demo and 8.9 million total viewers.

"2 Broke Girls" at 8:30 grabbed the night's second-highest ratings with a 4.2/10 in the demo and 10.5 million total viewers. "Mike & Molly" at 9:30 was the third-best rated show of the night, taking a 4.0/9 in the demo, and 11.7 million total viewers. The night closed on a down note for the network, with "Hawaii 5-0" plunging 19 percent to a season low with a 2.6/6 in the demo and 9.7 million total viewers.

With Monday's three top-rated shows, CBS grabbed an overall win for the night, scoring an average 3.9/9 in the demo and 15 million total viewers.

At ABC, "Dancing With the Stars" from 8 to 10 held steady with last Monday's showing, posting a 3.1/8 in the demo and grabbing 16.9 million total viewers. "Castle" finished the night for the network, performing on par with last week with a 2.4/6 in the demo and 11.1 million total viewers.

NBC received some dispiriting news in Monday night's numbers, with "The Sing-Off" from 8 to 10 posting a 22 percent decline versus last week. It had a 1.4/4 in the demo and 4.2 million total viewers. A "Prime Suspect" repeat closed the night.

Fox's numbers for Monday night are currently inconclusive due to overrun from game two of the American League Championship Series, which pushed "Terra Nova" to 8:52 p.m. and "House" to 9:52. From 9 to 10, the combined "Terra Nova" and "House" posted a 2.6/6, and "House" took a 2.3/6 in the demos, but those numbers will most likely be revised.