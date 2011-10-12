NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - ABC's plan for a Tuesday night comedy block is off to a good start as Tim Allen's "Last Man Standing" premiered to solid numbers.

The 8 p.m. comedy, with a special one-hour running time, debuted to a 3.5/10 in the cherished 18-49 demo and 13 million viewers. At 9 p.m., "Dancing With the Stars" scored a 3.2/8 -- up 10 percent from last week -- and 16.6 million total viewers. At 10, "Body of Proof" had a 1.9/5 and 9.4 million.

"Standing" was up 9 percent from the premiere of the now canceled "No Ordinary Family" in the timeslot last fall. ABC said it was the most-watched comedy series debut at 8 p.m. since September 2004. Allen's star power, however, couldn't earn it a bigger debut than "2 Broke Girls" and "The New Girl," both of which had better premiere ratings. ("2 Broke Girls" owed its outstanding premiere ratings in part to a huge lead-in from "Two and a Half Men.")

Allen starred on ABC's "Home Improvement" from 1991 to 1999. "Standing" will create a man-centric Tuesday night comedy block with another new sitcom, "Man Up," which debuts Tuesday.

It was unclear what network would win the night Tuesday because number's for Fox's broadcast of the MLB American League Championship Series Game 3 were not immediately available.

But CBS's "NCIS" was the top-rated show, earning a 3.9/11 and 18.7 million total viewers at 8. "NCIS: Los Angeles" at 9 had a 3.3/8 and 15.4 million total viewers. At 10, "Unforgettable" had a 2.3/6 and 11.8 million total viewers. It was down 8 percent in the ratings and hit a series low.

NBC's "The Biggest Loser," from 8-10, had a 2.0/5 and 5.5 million total viewers. It was the show's lowest-rated regular fall airing. But "Parenthood," at 10, was up 5 percent, earning a 2.1/5 and 5.3 million total viewers.