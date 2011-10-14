LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - ABC's suffering "Charlie's Angels" revamp received a glimmer of hope Thursday night, while NBC's new offerings "Whitney" and "Prime Suspect" suffered double-digit dips and CBS's "The Big Bang Theory" maintained its dominance, according to preliminary viewership numbers.

"Angels" at 8 p.m, which has been struggling in the ratings since its September 22 premiere, experienced some slight growth in the coveted adults 18-49 demographic, getting an 8 percent boost over last week for a 1.3 rating/4 share, with 5.9 million total viewers.

"Grey's Anatomy" followed at 9 p.m. on ABC, growing 10 percent in the demographic with a 3.4/9 and 9.6 million total viewers. At 10 p.m., "Private Practice" received a 2.4/6 share in the demographic -- a 14 percent leap over last week -- and 6.7 million total viewers.

Predictably, CBS' reliable ratings winner "The Big Bang Theory" grabbed the night's top numbers, taking a 4.4/14 in the demographic for its 8 p.m. broadcast, with 13.2 million total viewers. A repeat of the series aired at 8:30 p.m., followed by "Person of Interest," which received a 2.7/7 in the demo, with an average 11.8 million total viewers. "The Mentalist" closed the evening at 10 p.m., receiving a 2.5/7 in the demographic and 12.2 million total viewers.

Fox took the evening's best overall ratings, thanks to the "The X Factor," which aired on Thursday rather than Wednesday due to rain delays in MLB's American League Championship Series. The two-hour episode from 8 to 10 p.m. received a 3.6/10 in the demographic and 10.8 million total viewers.

At NBC, "Community" kicked off the evening at 8 with a 13 percent boost in the demographic versus last week, receiving a 1.7./5 and 3.8 million total viewers. "Parks and Recreation" at 8:30 took a 2.1/6 in the demographic, matching a season high for the series, with 4 million total viewers. "The Office" at 9 p.m. drew a 3.2/8 share in the demographic with 5.8 million total viewers, while "Whitney" at 9:30 p.m. took a 13 percent hit in the demographic, slipping to a 2.0/5 and 4.2 million total viewers. The network's evening closed out another down note, with the already floundering "Prime Suspect" dropping 13 percent to a series low, taking a 1.3/3 in the demographic and 4.5 million total viewers.